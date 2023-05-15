Hyderabad: 2-day ‘Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan’ workshop concludes

Hyderabad : A State-level two-day workshop of “Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan” concluded on Sunday at CCRT, Madhapur, in the presence of Ayush Nadimpallu, RSS Dakshina Madhya KshetraPracharPramukh, Dr S Lingamurty. Dakshina Madhya KshetraSamanvayak, SBA & SJM, Racha Srinivas Dakshina Madhya Kshetra co-convener, Harish Babu, Swadeshi JagaranManch State organising secretary and Ramesh. Two hundred participants from 25 districts attended.

The workshop covered a wide range of topics where eminent persons from various government sectors such as MSME, Setwin, SBI & KVIC, industrialists and entrepreneurs spoke about the roadmap to reach the goal of Swavalambi Bharat through entrepreneurship - “Don’t be a job seeker be a job provider”.

Among the chief guests at the concluding day of the workshop were Setwin managing director K Venugopal Rao, State Bank of India assistant general manager Abdul Rahman, IEDC officer K Sivarama Prasad, RDP WorkStation Pvt Ltd founder Vikram Redlapalli.

Group 1 officer Harinandan, organic farmer Gandla Chandraiah. They explained to the participants the employment opportunities in the MSME and tourism sectors with government encouragement, how to improve production in organic products, steps to better run cooperative socities and methods to secure bank loans and subsidies in new ventures. The speakers said ‘Rozgar SrujanKendras’ would be set up in every district across the country.