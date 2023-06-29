Hyderabad: 3 MPs get AICC nod to contest Assembly polls

Hyderabad: The Congress high command is learnt to have given green signal to three Congress MPs in Telangana to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The three Congress MPs –A Revanth Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy -- have been asked to start preparations to contest assembly elections from their chosen assembly constituencies.

Sources said that AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi accepted the plea of the three senior leaders to permit them to contest in the assembly elections.

The high command asked the MPs to find out strong leaders in their place in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024. At the same time, the high command is also keeping the option of fielding them for Lok Sabha depending on the results of the Assembly elections.

Sources said that Revanth was keen to contest from Kodangal Assembly segment from where he lost election in 2018 to BRS. “The TPCC chief is contemplating to fight elections from two assembly segments. The second one could be from an assembly segment in the Greater Hyderabad limits,” according to a source. Uppal Assembly segment is Revanth’s first choice. It remains to be seen if AICC will permit him to contest from two constituencies or not.

Uttam Kumar plans to contest from either Kodad or Huzurnagar and Venkat Reddy has announced his readiness to fight the election from the Nalgonda segment.

Another senior leader K Jana Reddy also reportedly got a green signal from the high command to field his son Raghuveer Reddy from either Miryalagudem or Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency. Jana Reddy announced his decision to retire from electoral politics. Leaders said that the state Congress party already gave a nod to Raghuveer Reddy’s candidature.

The party had started finalising the names of potential candidates in many assembly segments where the party was strong enough. Revanth Reddy has already announced sitting MLA Seethakka as the party candidate from Mulugu assembly recently.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the Khammam meeting to be held on July 2. Party in-charge Manikrao Thackeray met CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka along with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who will be joining the Congress party at the Khammam meeting and reviewed the arrangements.