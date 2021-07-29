Hyderabad: 353 sentenced to jail for drunk driving

As many as 353 persons were sentenced to jail for driving in intoxicated state under Cyberabad commissionerate limits, said CP Sajjanar.



In a press conference held on Wednesday, Sajjanar said that they will take all the measures to curb road accidents in the city including drunk and drive checks when 353 persons were caught while driving in drunk state. "All they were produced before court and they were sentenced to 20 days of imprisonment," the commissioner said.

Out of 353, 79 persons were caught in Kukatpally, 60 in Miyapur, 41 in Madhapur, 49 in Balanagar, 30 in Rajendranagar, 24 in Shamshabad and 50 in Gachibowli. "All there driving licenses have been sent to RTO office for suspension," Sajjanar said.