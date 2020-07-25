Hyderabad: 5 arrested for illegal transport of PDS rice

Hyderabad: The central zone task force on Friday intercepted a DCM near Tukaramgate in Secunderabad and apprehended five persons for illegally transporting the PDS rice seizing 40 quintals of PDS rice. The accused persons were identified as Syed Aziz, Feroz, Moiz, Giri and Kasim.

According to task force police, they received a tip-off about the DCM which was loaded with PDS rice and was to deliver to Kasim, a native of Zaheerabad, who was in the city to collect the rice. The accused persons were residents of Addagutta and due to low income they hatched a conspiracy to collect the PDS rice from the residents of their colonies at Rs 5 and sell it to Kasim at Rs 15, who was further going to sell the rice to other customers in Bidar at higher rates, said the police.

After accumulating the PDS rice, the accused persons invited Kasim to collect them. When the accused persons were going to hand the rice to Kasim, cops nabbed all of them and took them in custody. All the accused persons were later on handed to Tukaramgate PS for further booking of case, said the task force police.