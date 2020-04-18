Hyderabad: Another cop tests corona positive

Hyderabad: A police constable working in Chikkadpally police was tested positive of Covid-19 on Saturday.

According to sources, it's known that, the constable was on sick leave from past one week. While he was at home, he developed severe symptoms of Covid-19 and when he was taken to a hospital by his family members, he was declared as corona positive. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

A senior officer of the Chikkadpally PS said "The doctors at Gandhi Hospital have confirmed that the constable has tested positive and is currently placed under isolation and is being treated.

We are not sure how did he contact the virus, moreover, his family members are also quarantined now and the efforts are being made to trace the source of virus."

We are ensuring that we maintain proper hygiene, we are sanitizing the PS limits every day and taking precautionary measures to avoid the virus, said the officer.

Earlier, it was another constable from Saifabad PS who had tested positive of covid-19 and it was believed that he came into contact with the returnees of Tablighi Jamaat from Markaz in New Delhi.