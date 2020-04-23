Hyderabad: Babus out to wrap up Kaleshwaram project works before CM KCR's deadline

Hyderabad: Despite facing hurdles, mainly with the complete ban on transportation in the lockdown period, the Telangana Energy department has roped in experts from different parts of country for the installation of giant pump sets at all big reservoirs taken up under Kaleshwaram Project.

The government has aimed to supply river Godavari water for irrigation and other needs by this monsoon season and fill all reservoirs with water by completing the works before the deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

With the active intervention of TSTRANSCO CMD Prabhakar Rao, the expert team from Mumbai arrived to install the pump sets at all main reservoirs - Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar.

The official said he wrote a letter to DGP Mahender Reddy requesting to grant special permission to bring the team. The DGP spoke to his counterpart in Maharashtra and got a special permission and the team arrived in special vehicles for the completion of works early.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Prabhakar Rao, who was inspecting Akkaram and Markuk pump houses on Thursday , over phone and inquired about the lift works going on to supply water till Konda Pochamma Sagar.

KCR wanted lift schemes to be ready in four or five days. He said during this monsoon, water should be supplied till Konda Pochamma Sagar.

" As on date, water from Kaleshwaram project has successfully reached Ranganayaka Sagar. The electricity department is on a war footing getting the lifts ready to lift water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Mallanna Sagar and then to Konda Pochamma Sagar.

In Akkaram, pump sets with a capacity of 162 MW (6x27) are ready. Water from there will reach Markuk.

Pump sets with a capacity of 204 MW (6X34) are ready at Markuk to lift the water. Four teams are working day and night. We will complete the testing and get the pump sets ready in four or five days," the CMD said.

The official said the Chief Minister is very firm that Kaleshwaram project water should reach Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochampally Sagar this monsoon season and accordingly the pump houses should be made ready.

He also asked the officials take all the precautions against spread of coronavirus while executing the works.