Hyderabad Book Fair Begins Today, Inaugurated by CM Revanth

Hyderabad : The much-awaited Hyderabad Book Fair kicks off today at NTR Stadium, promising to be a haven for book lovers. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the event, marking the beginning of the literary extravaganza.

The book fair will run until December 29, offering visitors a wide array of books across genres, languages, and interests. Publishers, authors, and literary enthusiasts from across the country are expected to participate, making it a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

The event not only caters to avid readers but also encourages budding writers and publishers to showcase their work. Cultural programs and book launches are also part of the schedule, adding to the fair's festive atmosphere.

The Hyderabad Book Fair has consistently been a major attraction for the city's bibliophiles, and this year is expected to be no different, with a diverse lineup of stalls and activities awaiting attendees.