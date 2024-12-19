  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad Book Fair Begins Today, Inaugurated by CM Revanth

Hyderabad Book Fair Begins Today, Inaugurated by CM Revanth
x
Highlights

The much-awaited Hyderabad Book Fair kicks off today at NTR Stadium, promising to be a haven for book lovers.

Hyderabad : The much-awaited Hyderabad Book Fair kicks off today at NTR Stadium, promising to be a haven for book lovers. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the event, marking the beginning of the literary extravaganza.

The book fair will run until December 29, offering visitors a wide array of books across genres, languages, and interests. Publishers, authors, and literary enthusiasts from across the country are expected to participate, making it a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

The event not only caters to avid readers but also encourages budding writers and publishers to showcase their work. Cultural programs and book launches are also part of the schedule, adding to the fair's festive atmosphere.

The Hyderabad Book Fair has consistently been a major attraction for the city's bibliophiles, and this year is expected to be no different, with a diverse lineup of stalls and activities awaiting attendees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick