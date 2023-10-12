Hyderabad: City voters hold key to BRS victory

♦ Efforts on to placate angry Andhra voters irked over stalled protests in favour of Chandrababu Naidu

♦ Plan to provide financial assistance for urban poor, women and empowerment of girl child





Hyderabad: Realising that the political scenario this time is different from the last two elections and that the 40 lakh voters in the 24 Assembly constituencies under the GHMC limits is crucial for the party to be back in power, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is focussing on strategies to woo different communities like those from Andhra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states.

Sources say that KCR is contemplating to announce some sops for these communities and promise more developmental projects meant for the fast growth of the city both in terms of infrastructure, investments and job opportunities which may reflect in the manifesto to be released on October 15. In 2018, the promise was to make Hyderabad a global city. Now the focus will be on city administration in the ‘global city’ to make life better.

The BRS feels that BJP, which had won 48 divisions in the GHMC elections, could play spoil sport. Hence, KCR wants to come up with promises to lure the city voters. The sops could include financial assistance for urban poor, women and empowerment of girl child, improving civic amenities and providing better medical and health facilities at the doorstep of the people.

The promises may also include more Sky Ways and completion of all flyovers under the SRDP (Strategic Road Development Project). Party sources said that the BRS candidates will be asked to focus on community-based issues.

They have been told to pay special attention to voters from the Andhra region. It is apparent that they are unhappy over the way the government handled the protests against the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. It may be mentioned here that this section had been supporting BRS since formation of Telangana. The contestants have been told to meet these communities and seek their support.

