Hyderabad: Congress condemns Centre's move to auction Railway stations

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar strongly condemned the decision of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal of auctioning of railway stations to private players.



Describing the Union government's move uncalled for, he wondered if the nation was going towards bankruptcy.

Speaking to media persons, Prabhakar said that in 2014 people voted Modi government for its progressive ideas, but in fact three decades of progress was reversed by incompetent leadership.

The decisions like demonetisaton and GST worsened the economic stability of the nation, while on the other hand NPAs grew as no punitive action was taken against the defaulters. Now to cover up its failures, the Modi regime started selling away stakes in LIC, BSNL, airports, ports and latest 151 stations despite their good performance. "The latest decision of Railways can be assumed as country was going towards bankruptcy. This government which gave away wealth to Adani, Ambani and the ilk has now turned its eye on the poorman's lifeline and nothing could be apathetic like a decision like this," he said.

Ponnam Prabhakar held that the Modi government never allowed people to speak up against issues of public concern and ensured they are preoccupied with communal issues like Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq and Article 370.

"This government which never focused on resolving the issues of farmers would be selling out all the Navratna companies in future," he cautioned.