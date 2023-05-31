Hyderabad: Congress, Karnataka result forced Owaisi bros to speak against BRS, BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Secretary Mohd Saleem on Tuesday said that it was quite astonishing to note that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi spoke against the BRS after maintaining silence for nine years.

It is not that Owaisi brothers or his MIM party which were compelled to speak against both BRS and BJP after the Karnataka elections, but Muslims made them to speak against both the parties. The people of Karnataka especially Muslims rejected him and his party from entering into the Karnataka elections along with BJP, said Saleem adding that they even rejected the JDS and BRS who entered into an alliance with the hope of playing a kingmaker’s role in Karnataka.

Saleem said that also happened in West Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar as they were rejected by the people. It is not bad to aspire for better prospectus of their party, but the intention must be fair and clean to support the minorities of the country. They were contesting elections with a malafide intention to support BJP, PM Modi, Amit Shah and RSS.

At least now Owaisi brothers must realise and stop supporting BJP and RSS, who are against Muslims of India and stop contesting in other States. They must realise in 60 years of their existence, they could not win eight seat in Telangana. Except for seven from Old city, they could not even win a single seat from the new city of Hyderabad, he added.