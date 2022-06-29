Hyderabad Conjoined Twins Clears Intermediate Exams

In the recently held intermediate exams, the conjoined twins from Hyderabad has secured first-class marks. As many as 9 lakh students has appeared for the recently held intermediate exams of 1st year and second year. Among all the candidates attended the exam, conjoined twins, Veena and Vani have passed the intermediate exams in first class marks.

On this occasion, the Minister for Tribal and Women Child Welfare announced it officially in a press meet and congratulated both the sisters for their achievement in the exams. She also congratulated the officials and staff who helped Vani and Veena in succeeding in the exams. All the college staff has also congratulated the both the siblings for their success. As per the reports, as over 60% of the students of both first and second year intermediate has cleared the exam.

