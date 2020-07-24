Coronavirus spread jumps up in Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Four districts from Telangana (Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Karimnagar and Peddapalli) reported nearly or over 100 new cases, each giving an indication of increased virus spread in districts. Telangana districts accounted for nearly 1,000 cases (nearly 58 percent) of the total 1,640 cases reported on Friday.

GHMC limits contributed 683 cases among the fresh cases which is nearly 42 percent of the total number of cases. Meanwhile, the total Covid tally rose to 52,466 with new cases. Also, eight people died taking the total deceased count so far to 455. As many as 1,007 people have recovered from the virus infection taking the total number of recovered to 40,334.

The number of cases registered from various districts that have reported high number of cases apart from GHMC limits include 135 from Ranga Reddy, 102 from Sangareddy, 100 in Karimnagar, 98 from Peddapalli. As many as 56 cases were reported from Kamareddy and 52 from Nagarkurnool. Warangal-Urban, Nalgonda and Medchal reported more than 30 cases each. The daily bulletin by the health department gave figures from 31 of the total 33 districts.