Hyderabad: Covid will have mild impact on TS economy, says B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday said that there will be lesser impact of Covid-19 on the State economy because of the strong rural economic system.

In an informal interaction with media, Vinod Kumar said, "definitely there will be an impact of Covid-19 on economy but it will be lesser impact on Telangana because of the strong rural economic system. The State economy is bound to grow post Covid-19 scenario."

"Even at a time when the country is suffering because of the corona crisis, there are no difficulties in the rural areas. There is abundant crop this time and government is spending Rs 25,000 crore to procure the foodgrain. There will be difficulties but Telangana will not be in crisis," said Vinod.

The Planning Board VC wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be proactive in fighting the crisis. He said that the government should increase FRBM limit and impose moratorium on loans. Telangana does not need much from the Centre. If the Centre gives the legitimate share of Telangana it is enough, said Vinod Kumar when asked about the package the State was looking from the Centre.

Replying to another question, Vinod Kumar said that there will be no impact on the ongoing schemes like pensions, Rythu Bandhu and others.

The TRS leader talked about the farsightedness of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in taking the Telangana agitation to its logical end. The schemes like Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha were not planned after the TRS came into power but well before the party was formed.

KCR told us like a fortune teller about how Telangana will be after getting statehood. He (KCR) used to say that we would become MPs, Ministers, and Governors. All have come true and only the post of Governor is left from the TRS leaders. It would have also been achieved but because of single party rule in Delhi it did not," said Vinod.

Vinod said that TRS was an ideology based party hence it could survive for 20 years. Many leaders like M Chenna Reddy, Vijayashanthi, A Narendra formed parties for Telangana but could not sustain and only TRS could continue, he said.