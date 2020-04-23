Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar boosts ground staff morale

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday boosted the morale of ground staff of police department and GHMC by handing over 'Nescafe ready-to-drink coffee tetra packs and chocolates' to them.

While speaking to the media, he noted, "The ground staff is the front line warrior and we have to respect them always, even after coming out of the deadlock and corona virus situation.

They brave all odds to give us a beautiful, neat and clean city and their efforts shall be appreciated."