Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar warns cancellation of passes if anyone found misusing during lockdown

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned people that passes will be cancelled if anyone is found misusing it during lockdown period and said cases would be booked against them.

Through the Twitter post, CP tweeted that "In the wake of Telangana govt decision to extend the lockdown, city police will review passes on the roads. Passes will be cancelled if anyone is found misusing it. There will be separate teams to check misuse of passes. We do this to protect you against the Coronavirus."





In the wake of Telg govt decision to extend the lock down , city police will review passes on the roads . Passes will be cancelled if Anyone is found misusing it . There will be separate teams to check misuse of passes . We do this to protect you against the Corona virus . — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 20, 2020





Amid lockdown, the police have seized several vehicles of pass holders, who were found misusing it. On Tuesday, CP Anjani Kumar visited Madina crossroad (police check post in South Zone) to inspect the seized vehicles of the violators.





Visited Madina X roads (Police Check post in South Zone) to inspect the seized vehicles. pic.twitter.com/FGqVgsEPlS — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 21, 2020





On the other side, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that all people, who come out of their home to purchases essential items should carry Address proof. Travelling without address proof shall not be permitted during the lockdown across Telangana. Anyone venturing out from their home must carry address proof of their residence and assist police to facilitate movement within 3 km radius.





Travelling without carrying address proof shall not be permitted - #LockDownInTelangana.#HelpUsToFacilitate : Anyone venturing out from home must carry ADDRESS PROOF of their residence and assist police to facilitate movement within 3 kilometres. pic.twitter.com/jFKR0FcrsQ — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 21, 2020



