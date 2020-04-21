 Top
Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar warns cancellation of passes if anyone found misusing during lockdown

Highlights

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned people that passes will be cancelled if anyone is found misusing it during lockdown...

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned people that passes will be cancelled if anyone is found misusing it during lockdown period and said cases would be booked against them.

Through the Twitter post, CP tweeted that "In the wake of Telangana govt decision to extend the lockdown, city police will review passes on the roads. Passes will be cancelled if anyone is found misusing it. There will be separate teams to check misuse of passes. We do this to protect you against the Coronavirus."



Amid lockdown, the police have seized several vehicles of pass holders, who were found misusing it. On Tuesday, CP Anjani Kumar visited Madina crossroad (police check post in South Zone) to inspect the seized vehicles of the violators.



On the other side, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that all people, who come out of their home to purchases essential items should carry Address proof. Travelling without address proof shall not be permitted during the lockdown across Telangana. Anyone venturing out from their home must carry address proof of their residence and assist police to facilitate movement within 3 km radius.



