Hyderabad: CP Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurates speed radars on Nehru ORR

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated the speed radars with electronic display at Nehru ORR for the motorists to gauge the vehicle speed.



He said that 'Doing the right thing when no one is watching you' is the ethic which is neglected by most of the motorists who tends over speed. Analysis and reports suggest that speeding and driver negligence is the leading cause of fatal accidents. Annually about 1, 50,000 are losing their lives in road accidents in our country due to over speeding.

He added, "Speed radars will alert people who cross the speed limit and provide positive reinforcement to those driving within the limit and to enhance their self-control. Dynamic enforcement of over speeding will be done on NH-163 along with educating the drivers. Mohar Ghosh, who is newly elected as Jt Secretary Rachakonda Security Council, Traffic forum shall select the traffic volunteers on a private partnership basis to regulate the traffic."