Hyderabad: Don't privatise TSTDC hotels: CPI to govt

Himayatnagar: The CPI State Council on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding the Tourism corporation to drop a proposal to 'privatise its hotels in the name of incurring losses'.

Party secretary Chada Venkat Reddy in the letter described the privatisation move as 'unjust,' as many lower and middle-class people with meagre salaries would be rendered jobless. He pointed out that several wings of the Tourism Development Corporation had been privatized in the past.

Reddy recalled that a star hotel had taken the 'Paryataka Bhavan' on lease and evaded payment. Similarly, he said, some others had taken some wings of the Tourism Corporation on lease and avoided making payments to the government of Rs.15 crore.

The CPI leader stated that mostly poor and middle classes depend upon the Tourism department hotels for stay, tiffins and meals, while urging the CM to drop the proposal to privatise the department-run hotels. He demanded regularisation of the contract/outsourcing employees working in the department.