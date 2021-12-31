Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in Chaderghat, 40 huts burnt

A major fire broke out near Sai Baba temple in Chaderghat under Afzal Gunj police station limits on Friday evening. Although no casualties have been reported, 40 huts on the bank of river Musi were burnt.

Furniture, cash and essential goods were burnt in the fire. The fire intensified further with the explosion of two LPG cylinders in the huts and people residing in the locality ran out of houses to save their lives.

Locals informed the police who alerted the fire department. The fire brigades rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Meanwhile, people residing in the huts appealed to the government to provide compensation as they lost their home.

The Afzal Gunj police registered a case and launched an investigation.
























































