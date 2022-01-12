Hyderabad: Fire engulfs electric warehouse in Ranigunj

A major fire broke out in electric warehouse at Ranigunj in Secunderabad on Wednesday morning. The flames engulfed the warehouse completely damaging all the goods store in the warehouse.



On noticing the heavy plumes of smoke billowing from the warehouse, local residents alerted the fire department. Five fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The police registered a case and launched a probe. The property damage is yet to be known.