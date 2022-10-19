Hyderabad: Five held for preparing fake land documents

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (STO) along with the Hayathnagar police arrested five persons who were alleged in preparing fake documents and cheating landowners.

According to police, they arrested persons N Sandeep Kumar (26) K Ajay Kumar (30), Nathi Chandrashekhar (34), N Tharun Kumar (28) and Bomma Rama Rao (60), all five were real estate brokers.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat said the gang identified open land or plots in the city outskirts and obtained details from the Sub-registrar office (SRO) about the ownership. "Using old non judicial stamp papers and other documents, they prepared sale deeds and after presenting some aged persons as owners of the property, they sold the plots to gullible buyers. The gang also extorted money from genuine plot owners threatening to file cases in the court," said Commissioner.

On a complaint, the Hayath Nagar police had booked a case and took up investigation. During the investigation, the police found the gang had acquired expertise in preparing sale deeds on old stamp papers obtained through their sources. Non judicial stamp papers, fake identity proofs, government department rubber stamps and other articles were seized from them.

Three members Sandeep, Ajay and Rama Rao were also previously involved in similar cases in various police stations.