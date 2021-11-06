Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes buildings in Gachibowli for widening road

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with the revenue officials took up demolition works of buildings for road widening here at Gopanpally in Gachibowli on Saturday.

The officials have taken up road expansion works from Gachibowli to Tellapur following which the buildings on either side of the roads were demolished.

On the other hand, locals staged a protest and demanded the officials to stop the demolition of buildings. They also alleged that they have not received any notices from the government on the road widening and the subsequent demolition of buildings.

BJP corporator of the division rushed to the spot and spoke to the officials who said that notices have been sent in 2017 and also asked the people to vacate the place. The police tightened up the security in the area.