Hyderabad: GHMC supplying home isolation kits

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is distributing home isolation kits to the Covid-19 positive persons who are taking treatment by staying at their home, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said on Monday.



The measure has been taken to ease burden on Covid treatment hospital and isolation centres which are chock-a-block with people arriving to undergo tests and take treatment, if they test positive. The government desires that Covid-19 positive patients having mild symptoms do not come to hospitals but be provided with treatment at their respective homes.

"GHMC has procured 20,000 home isolation kits and distributed 15,000 kits so far. Further procurement will be made based on the requirement. Each kit consists of nine items including vitamin-C -34 tablets, zinc tablets – 17, B Complex tablets – 17, sanitizer bottle – 1, hand wash liquid – 1, gloves, sodium hypochlorite chemical and isolation brochure. Each kit will last for 17 days. Details on guidelines and suggestions can be known by scanning QR code on the kit cover. Zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and AMOHs of respective areas are distributing these kits through health workers ," he added.

The covid-19 patients information is also being updated on GHMC website daily. Residential associations, colony associations can keep a track on the information to contain the virus.