Hyderabad: Government school teachers stage protests over transfers

Hyderabad : Government school teachers in 13 districts across Telangana staged a protest near the District Collectorate offices on Tuesday, demanding the immediate transfer of their spouses to the same district. Approximately 20 teachers demonstrated in front of the District Collectorate office in Medchal, highlighting their plight and urging the authorities to resolve the issue.

According to the protesters, they have been waiting for a long time for the transfers of their spouses, which were promised under GO 317. This policy stipulated that spouses would be allotted to the same district, but due to technical reasons, transfers have been stalled in 13 districts. Some of the transfers have been pending for 16 months.

For the past 16 months, the affected couples have been appealing to the government and authorities to ensure that both husband and wife can work in the same district.

In January last year, the government issued re-allotment orders for 615 teachers in the school assistant category, but it is yet to issue orders in the spousal quota for another 1,600. Vivek S, President of the Telangana Spouse Forum and a government school teacher, said that since January 2022, the couple has been waiting for transfers.

With the culmination of the academic year, teacher spouses are worried about their future. Vivek S added that they have appealed to the State government to take immediate action to transfer the remaining school assistants, SGTs, and linguist spouses.