Hyderabad: Govt out to remove electric poles, transformers on roads across city

Hyderabad: The State government has focused on removing electric poles and transformers obstructing the roads, disrupting traffic, and causing accidents in Greater Hyderabad city.

As part of this, a review meeting was held on Friday at the corporate office of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited with senior officials of GHMC, the traffic police department, town planning, and TGSPDCL. Plans have been made to remove obstacles on roads where road expansion work is underway in the city, including Sheikhpet, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Gachibowli, Uppal, Habsiguda, Masab Tank, and other busy roads.

Officers from other departments have been appointed as nodal officers to resolve the problems encountered in this process. Divisional engineer from TGSPDCL, traffic police department—station house officer, GHMC—executive engineer, town planning—ACP have been appointed as nodal officers. These nodal officers have been formed into a team to inspect the field and have been advised to identify the road obstructions by the end of December and complete the process of necessary estimates and permissions for their removal or relocation.

It has been ordered to complete the relocation process by February 2025. In addition, CMD Musharraf Faruqui IAS has directed the electricity officers to immediately remove the unused electricity poles and poles lying on the roads. GHMC additional Commissioner Shiva Kumar, TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui, traffic additional Commissioner P Vishwa Prasad, traffic joint Commissioner C Joel Davis, and others were present in the meeting.