Just In
Hyderabad: Govt school teacher suspended over corporal punishment
Highlights
Hyderabad: The School Education department, Telangana on Friday suspended a government school teacher on the charges of corporal punishment. According to school education department officials, R Ananad, physical director at ZPHS Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, gave corporal punishment to the girl students of ZPHS, beating them badly with a stick.
Acting on reports published in vernacular press and available material, Medchal-Malkajgiri DEO placed Ananad under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings relating to charges.
