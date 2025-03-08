  • Menu
Hyderabad: Govt school teacher suspended over corporal punishment

Hyderabad: The School Education department, Telangana on Friday suspended a government school teacher on the charges of corporal punishment. According...

Hyderabad: The School Education department, Telangana on Friday suspended a government school teacher on the charges of corporal punishment. According to school education department officials, R Ananad, physical director at ZPHS Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, gave corporal punishment to the girl students of ZPHS, beating them badly with a stick.

Acting on reports published in vernacular press and available material, Medchal-Malkajgiri DEO placed Ananad under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings relating to charges.

