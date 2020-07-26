Hyderabad: Gudur Narayana Reddy urges film stars to motivate cured Coronavirus patients to donate plasma

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday requested the Tollywood actors and actresses to motivate the Covid recovered people to donate their plasma to other severely ill patients.

Speaking to media persons, Narayana Reddy said that lives of many patients suffering from coronavirus are being saved through plasma therapy. However, he said, that the pace of plasma donation in Telangana is too slow. So far, he said over 40,000 people have recovered from the Covid-19 while nearly 5-10% of about 12,000 active cases were critically ill. He said the lives of severely ill patients could be saved if the recovered patients come forward to donate their plasma.

However, he said, the donors have a lot of apprehensions and fears on donating their plasma. He said that Tollywood stars could clear those apprehensions and make effective appeals to convince the recovered patients for plasma donation.

Narayana Reddy, who is also the Telangana Plasma Donors Association president, said that the Tollywood stars have achieved success only due to the patronage and support of people. Therefore, they should contribute in the combating the deadly virus by using their influence to motivate people for plasma donation.