Hyderabad: Helen Keller School celebrates Republic Day

Ramakrishnapuram: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with a spirit of patriotic fervour at Helen Keller's School for the Deaf, here on Sunday. Chief Guest of the event Dr Habibullah Khan, Retd. General Manager of NMDC hoisted the national flag.

Y Rambabu, Chief Manager, Bank of India, Ramakrishnapuram branch was the guest of honour. After the march past, the deaf students exhibited cultural shows. Sweets were distributed to all the students. Lion Pathan Ummar Khan, Tulasi Lakshmi ,D Armugum, J Anjaiah, Shashidhar Reddy, C Papi Reddy, B Madhukumar , Ghouse, Padmavathi, students and staff of both Schools and college participated in the programme.

