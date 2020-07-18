Hyderabad: Jawa lovers rev up to keep the brand alive

Hyderabad: When it comes to daredevilry, enjoyment and living life on the road, bikers are the ones known to be passionate about it. They prefer riding motorbikes than driving four-wheelers.

While most prefer showing off and riding on their luxury sports bikes, there are some who'd rather throw their legs over vintage motorcycles.

A similar bikers group from the city named JAYCOH (Jawa and Yezdi Club of Hyderabad) is unique in its own way with their main focus being on Jawa and Yezdi motorbikes. The main objective of the vintage bike lovers is to save and revive the brand.

This is a seven-year-old motorbike club with over 3,000 followers on Facebook. There are at least 50 riders who as a team go for a ride every 2nd Sunday of the month.

Inder Anam, founder member of JAYCOH, shares, "A message we all Jawa lovers follow is 'ride hard and remain young always'. For us Jawa is not just a bike, there are many emotions attached to it. Not many people can relate to it. The Jawa has a unique charm and presence! There is a typical style in using the gear shaft to start it. We started this club so that the like-minded Jawa lovers from Hyderabad can meet for rides."

Virtual Jawa day meetup

The club has been celebrating International JAWA day every year on the 2nd Sunday of July. However, this year they could not celebrate it due to the pandemic outbreak. "This year we could not celebrate physically due to the pandemic but we all participated in the virtual celebration along with all clubs in India and abroad," said Inder. Being one of the most active Indian motorbike community groups, JAYCOH has dedicated their life towards adventurous rides and towards awareness of social causes.

THE RIDING RENDEZVOUS

Hyderabad to Goa, Aug 2015

Narsapur forest, January 2018

35th JAYCOH monthly ride to Medak

Trip to Mysore

JAYCOH Family Trip to Srisailam

Shamirpet lake, Laknavaram lake, Warangal

Ride to Pocharam

Gandikota ride

A ride to bring a smile for special children (November 30, 2014)

Republic Day ride for Equality, January 26, 2015

The Bikerhood Meet: Ride for Heroes (Indian Armed Forces) Nov 2015

Creating awareness of Round Table India and its National Project "Freedom Through Education" (A project to educate underprivileged children) - 2014











