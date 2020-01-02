Trending :
Hyderabad: JBS-MGBS metro stretch to be opened after municipal polls

JBS-MGBS metro stretch, the much anticipated route of the corridor II is set for inauguration after municipal polls by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the minister KT Rama Rao speaking to the media.

The minister further said that the stretch will be extended to Falaknuma connecting Old City.

He also said that the government has plans to take up MMTS phase II with the centre and an announcement to be made shortly. The minister further said that the Hyderabad Pharma City will be inaugurated this year. The government already obtained 1000 acres of land and efforts are on to get another 2000 acres, he said.

He will be heading to Mumbai tomorrow to participate the conference of Indian Pharmaceutical s Association to attract investments.

Top