Hyderabad: Junior Panchayat Secretaries unrelenting, ignore government warning; continue stir
Hyderabad : Despite the State government warning of sacking them, the junior panchayat secretaries (JPS) on Tuesday continued their 12-day-old strike,...
Hyderabad : Despite the State government warning of sacking them, the junior panchayat secretaries (JPS) on Tuesday continued their 12-day-old strike, ignoring the deadline set by the administration ofre-joining duty by 5 pm during the day. Their leaders expressed the 9,000 JPS’ resolve tocontinue the strike to press their demand of regularisation of services.
Although Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao held discussions with the JPS leaders in an attempt to find a solution to break the impasse the strike continues.
