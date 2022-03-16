Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates underpass bridge in LB Nagar

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated underpass bridge in LB Nagar crossroads and a flyover in Bairamalguda. The minister also laid foundation stone for the nala developmental works in Nagole and Bandlaguda.

The minister said that the government has taken up development works of nala at a cost of Rs 103 crore. He added a super-speciality hospital will be developed at Gaddi Annaram fruit market and also promised to resolve the registration issues of lands in LB Nagar. Announcing that the new pensions will be provided in two or three months, the minister also asked BJP corporators to come forward to develop.

Under the ongoing Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP), the Govt. of Telangana has constructed an Underpass at LB Nagar junction and the Left Hand Side (LHS) Flyover at Bairamalguda Junction. These structures were inaugurated by Ministers @KTRTRS, and @SabithaindraTRS today. pic.twitter.com/FTMJWj3Cap — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 16, 2022

The LB Nagar underpass is constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore while the flyover at Bairamalguda is constructed at Rs 29 crores under HMDA's Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).