Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 16 years in prison on terror charges

Nampally's VII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court has sentenced a terror operative Abdul Aziz aka Gidda Aziz to 16 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 26,000.

Aziz was accused of a series of charges including planning to cause explosions in Hyderabad during 2001 Ganesh Chaturthi. The police arrested him from Lucknow airport in 2016 and a local court granted him conditional bail later.

Aziz who was on bail fled to Gulf, from where he was deported a few years ago and put to trial, leading to the conviction. The police registered a case of criminal conspiracy and anti-national subversive activities in the guise of jihad by procuring firearms and ammunition and explosive substance materials with the intention to sabotage and blowing of government installations.

However, police foiled the conspiracy and arrested the trio and recovered from them a Belgium-made pistol, 5 live cartridges, Electric Detonators, a fake passport, and one empty cartridge.

The three people were planning to sabotage and blow off government installations and promoting enmity among communities.

The police registered a case at Central Crime Station of Hyderabad city police under sections 120-b, 153-A, 379, 420, 468, 471 r/w 34 of the IPC and 25 (1) (b) of Arms Act, Sec 4, 5 & 6 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sec.12(b) of Passport Act and investigated into and filed the charge sheet on completion of the investigation.

After conducting the trial, in the year 2011, Mohd Nissar was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.