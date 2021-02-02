Hyderabad Metro rushes with a ‘heart’ to save a life!

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today (Tuesday) between Nagole and Jubilee Hills Check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport of a harvested heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, stated HMRL MD Mr NVS Reddy. It's for the first time that such a special dedicated train was run to transport a heart to save a life, he averred.

The special train which started from Nagole Metro station has picked up the healthy heart harvested from a brain dead patient in Kamineni hospital at around 4.40 PM and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometers nonstop, crossing 16 stations between Nagole and Jubilee Hills. It took 30 minutes for the train to reach Jubilee Hills Check post station, said L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy.

All stations were kept on guard regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills Check post station to take the heart and rush to the hospital. A team of medical experts only travelled along with the harvested heart in the special train, he added.