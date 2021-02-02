X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad Metro rushes with a 'heart' to save a life!

Hyderabad Metro rushes with a ‘heart’ to save a life!
x

Hyderabad Metro rushes with a ‘heart’ to save a life!

Highlights

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today (Tuesday) between Nagole and Jubilee Hills Check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport of a harvested heart from Kamineni Hospital

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today (Tuesday) between Nagole and Jubilee Hills Check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport of a harvested heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, stated HMRL MD Mr NVS Reddy. It's for the first time that such a special dedicated train was run to transport a heart to save a life, he averred.

The special train which started from Nagole Metro station has picked up the healthy heart harvested from a brain dead patient in Kamineni hospital at around 4.40 PM and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometers nonstop, crossing 16 stations between Nagole and Jubilee Hills. It took 30 minutes for the train to reach Jubilee Hills Check post station, said L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy.

All stations were kept on guard regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills Check post station to take the heart and rush to the hospital. A team of medical experts only travelled along with the harvested heart in the special train, he added. Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today (Tuesday) between Nagole and Jubilee Hills Check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport of a harvested heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, stated HMRL MD Mr NVS Reddy. It's for the first time that such a special dedicated train was run to transport a heart to save a life, he averred.

The special train which started from Nagole Metro station has picked up the healthy heart harvested from a brain dead patient in Kamineni hospital at around 4.40 PM and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometers nonstop, crossing 16 stations between Nagole and Jubilee Hills. It took 30 minutes for the train to reach Jubilee Hills Check post station, said L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy.

All stations were kept on guard regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills Check post station to take the heart and rush to the hospital. A team of medical experts only travelled along with the harvested heart in the special train, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X