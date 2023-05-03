Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority demolishes illegal structures in Jawahar Nagar

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) under Jawahar Nagar Municipality has cracked down on those who have taken up illegal constructions on vacant plots, on Tuesday.



Three house structures, five basements along with compound walls and electricity poles were demolished by the HMDA officials.

Officials have razed the illegal constructions found in about three thousand yard areas in various survey numbers under HMDA. Among them there are three houses, five basements, some electricity poles and some compound wall structures. Those involved in illegal constructions in HMDA lands under Jawahar Nagar Municipality have been identified. HMDA officials filed a complaint against them at Jawahar Nagar Police Station and registered an FIR, said senior officer.