Live
- Visakhapatnam: Police took protesters into custody
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority demolishes illegal structures in Jawahar Nagar
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) under Jawahar Nagar Municipality has cracked down on those who have taken up illegal constructions on vacant plots, on Tuesday.
Hyderabad : The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) under Jawahar Nagar Municipality has cracked down on those who have taken up illegal constructions on vacant plots, on Tuesday.
Three house structures, five basements along with compound walls and electricity poles were demolished by the HMDA officials.
Officials have razed the illegal constructions found in about three thousand yard areas in various survey numbers under HMDA. Among them there are three houses, five basements, some electricity poles and some compound wall structures. Those involved in illegal constructions in HMDA lands under Jawahar Nagar Municipality have been identified. HMDA officials filed a complaint against them at Jawahar Nagar Police Station and registered an FIR, said senior officer.