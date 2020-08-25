Hyderabad: Mohan Nagar Colony upbeat as park opens

Hyderabad: Residents of Mohan Nagar Colony Park in IS Sadan Division – 38 are quite happy that the GHMC has taken it up to present them with a lung space amid a spree of concretisation. Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan inaugurated the colony park on Monday. He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his aspiration to make Hyderabad a green city.



"Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is developing a total of 320 parks and 50 theme parks besides 120 junctions under its limits as per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K T Ramarao. The Mohan Nagar Colony Park has been developed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore. It has amenities that include play materials for children, open gym, walking track, medicinal and aromatic plants," he added.

The park provides a healthy atmosphere for all ages. The Mayor appealed to the residents to take responsibility to protect it for their better being. He instructed the officials to provide toilets in the park. Responding on water logging points, he said if all residents give their consent, GHMC is ready to take nala widening works. He asked sanitation workers to keep a watch on the persons who litter garbage on roads and to sensitise people on the importance of cleanliness.

Corporator and standing committee member Sama Swapna Reddy, Zonal Commissioner N Ashok Samrat , DMC Mangathayaru, Dy Director, Urban Bio-diversity, Nagi Reddy and officials from engineering wing were present.