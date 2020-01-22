Hyderabad: Multi-level smart parking on cards

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with GHMC and Traffic officials here at GHMC main office on Tuesday, to frame policy and guidelines for multi-level parking in vacant lands/plots in the city.

GHMC officials K Vishwajith, Devender Reddy, Kennedy, Shankaraiah, B Srinivas, B Mamatha, traffic police officials DCP LS Chowhan, Adi Murthy and others attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Lokesh Kumar said that GHMC would send proposals to the State government. The proposed model would not be a revenue model but would ensure that proper facilities and safety of vehicles were provided at parking lots, he added. On taking up vacant lands, the Commissioner said, interested landowners would sign agreement with global agencies included in the empaneled committee. Explaining about the goals of the project, he said that the government aims to streamline the traffic in the city with integrated smart parking management system.

The system would be run by the empaneled agency, including designing, selection of vacant parking slots and developing them. Government lands would also be considered for parking lots, he said. The parking lots would be temporary in nature, so that they can be dismantled easily when not required, he said. Further, he informed that the approval process would be fast tracked by the town planning department of GHMC.



it was also decided in the meeting to contact the Kuwait agency KGL to help in the preparation of Request for Proposal (ROP) for empanelment of global agencies.