Hyderabad: Narayanapet DC deploys drones to sanitise inter-state goods carriers

Hyderabad: Roping in drone technology as part of containing the Covid-19 measures by Narayanapet District Collector, Hari Chandana Dasari has gone viral after a video of the drone sanitisation operations of the interstate goods carriers was retweeted by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Twitter.

Sharing the video with the twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CMO and IAS Association, the minister highlighted

"Exquisite use of technology by @CNarayanapet in the district of Telangana using spraying hypochlorite solution to sanitise goods vehicles reaching Telangana at Krishna-Gudabellur check-post at Telangana-Karnataka border."

According to the Narayanapet District Officials they have faced a different situation and the District Collector hit upon the idea to roping in the usage of drone technology.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official deputed as a special officer said that about 40 vehicles of different tonnages enter into Telangana at Krishna-Gudabellur interstate border with Karnataka. Besides, ambulances also pass through the road between Raichur and Yadgiri. While both Raichur and Yadgiri fall under Karnataka state, the vehicles coming from Raichur has to enter and pass-through a couple of kilometres through Telangana state to reach Yadgiri.

Similarly, some good carriers from Karnataka cross the interstate border entering into Telangana to reach various places in the State, including the State capital. Some carry goods to Yadagiri via TS. It was against this backdrop that the officials are worried about any infectious particles retained on the surfaces of the goods carriers might become mediums in spreading the virus. "We cannot stop ambulances.

So, following the directions of the district collector, we are implementing the disinfection operations and trying to reduce the risk levels caused by the goods carriers and taking preventing measures wherever possible to contain the spread, said Special Officer and District Agriculture Officer, Sudhakar.

As part of the operations, the officials are using Sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) compound mixed in 1:10 ratio used for the purification or disinfection of large scale surfaces. The disinfectant payload mounted drones then are used to hover atop of the good carriers. Also, the sprayers attached to the drones shower the disinfectant solution in micro-droplets to clean the surfaces and the sides of the good carriers, he added.

The drone usage of disinfection of the transport vehicles first appeared on the Collector Narayanapet twitter handle. Then, it was retweeted by the Union Minister Kishan Reddy, sharing it with the prime minister, Telangana CMO and others making it catchup with Twitterati, appreciating the efforts being made to maximise measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 by the Narayanapet District Collector.