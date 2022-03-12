Hyderabad: Newborn girl's body found in Shamirpet lake

A newborn girl's body was found here at Shamirpet lake on the city outskirts on Saturday. The police said that the newborn girl, aged around six months, was suspected to have been dumped by her parents.

The police are trying to ascertain if the baby was thrown into the lake alive or her body dumped after she died. The incident is suspected to have occurred about three days ago. Locals who noticed the body floating on the water alerted the Shamirpet police who rushed to the place and recovered the body.

The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy. They registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are verifying the CCTV footage to know if the girl was thrown by her parents.