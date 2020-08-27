Hyderabad: NGOs open free healthcare centre for women & children

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with SEED (USA) has opened up its second community healthcare centre in the city. The centre which exclusively caters for Women and Children is located at Masjid Mohammed-e-Mustafa in Rajendranagar.

According to HHF, the centre will have an all women team comprising senior general physician & child specialist, obstetrics & gynaecology, dental surgeon, dietician, nurses, counsellors and front desk support staff.

The centre will provide basic primary care in which women and children can approach for seasonal illness and for health services like nebulization, IV fluid replacement, wound dressings etc.

Free third-party lab services including TIFA scans will be provided to pregnant women from weaker sections during ante natal period.

"Most of the women & children's health issues are being neglected in the current pandemic and there is no focus on preventive measures which we intend to focus on through this clinic at the masjid regardless of caste and creed," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of the Foundation.