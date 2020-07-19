Hyderabad: No space for HoDs in new Secretariat!

Hyderabad: The HoDs (Heads of Department) are unlikely to get space in the proposed swanky new Secretariat complex and may have to remain in the present temporary secretariat BRKR Bhavan. Sources said that there was no proposal to construct a separate complex for the HoDs.

The state government wants to have all HoDs under one roof. It is of the opinion that BRKR Bhavan would be the most suitable place for housing all the HoDs.

Nearly 30 HoDs are at present functioning from different offices in the city. This is resulting in various problems, including that of inter-departmental coordination. Even attending meetings in short notice convened by secretaries of respective departments was becoming a problem. There have been many instances where they were stuck in traffic and the meetings had to be postponed or cancelled.

Located at a stone's throw distance from the secretariat complex, the government feels that the BRKR Bhavan would be most suitable place for them. This issue figured during the meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had with officials on Saturday. The eight-storey BRKR Bhavan, officials said, was recently upgraded into the secretariat building and it now has all the latest infrastructural facilities like big office rooms, video conferencing facilities, etc.

Sources said the GAD had already asked the HoDs to give them details of the number of employees in each department and office space they would be requiring and the infrastructural facilities. The departments which may require bigger space are key departments like Education, Agriculture, Medical and Health, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.