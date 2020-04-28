Hyderabad: Only around 10 positive patients at Gandhi hospital as per fresh ICMR advisory said Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: The Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that Gandhi hospital will not have more than 10 Covid-19 patients according to fresh ICMR guidelines even as the state witnessed just six positive cases while 42 recovered patients were discharged on Tuesday.



Talking to reporters Eatala stated that except 10 rest of the over 600 positive patients have mild symptoms with no major concerns. If ICMR's fresh advisory to allow positive patients with mild symptoms to stay at home quarantine is followed, Gandhi will not have more than 10 patients, he said. Eatala added that Telangana decided to keep infected patients with mild symptoms in hospital only as many of them would have problems in following strict home quarantine due to space availability, number of family members, daily monitoring by health staff etc.

Elaborating details on fresh Covid-19 numbers, Eatala said that total cases count stands at 1009 with total discharged figure at 374. He pointed out that cases have shown a declining trend from April 21 onwards which is a good sign. The number of containment zones will fall considerably as ICMR had stated that containment zones had to be fixed only if the area witnesses five positive cases, the minister said. Even in GHMC limits that accounts more than 50 per cent of cases, only eight of the 30 circles have accounted for 70 per cent of the total cases registered in GHMC limits, he said. Commenting on plasma therapy, minister stated that more than 100 discharged persons have shown interest to donate their blood, the minister said, adding that only seven or eight infected patients are under close watch due to health complications.