Hyderabad: Opposition in isolation said Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao ridiculed that opposition party leaders are simply criticising by sitting in a/c rooms when TRS leaders are working for the farmers in the state. "No state in the country is buying crops from the farmers. But we are taking every step to offer the support price and buying up to the last grain," he said. Speaking to media in Rangampeta, Medak District, he said that farmers are struggling to sell the crop in the BJP and Congress-ruled states.



"We are running between farmers and people. Opposition parties are shedding crocodile tears on farmers staying in Hyderabad. In the difficult times of Corona, we are trying to provide a smooth platform for the farmers," Harish Rao said.

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Medak District Collector Dharma Reddy, Additional Collector, MLA Madan Reddy, DRDA PD Srinivas and several other officials were present.