Hyderabad: Padayatra procession on Musi River rejuvenation, organisers thank City Police

Hyderabad : Dr Venkat Dass, Associate Professor, Dept Of Computer Science & Engineering, Osmania University, Chairman, Society for Earth Justice, Hyderabad, on Wedneday thanked City Police Commissioner for giving permission to carry out first phase of the Padayatra on Musi River rejuvenation, which started on March 29 to April 6.



Dr Venkat Dass, stated that their committee had taken out second phase of Padayatra procession with 100 to 200 members to sensitize various stakeholders to keep Musi river clean and tidy. The Padayatra commenced from April 23 from OU Engineering College, and it went up to RTC crossroads on the first day. Padayatra continues every day till it reaches Chaderghat on June 11 by touching difference places. Daily it stars around 4 pm and continues up to 8 pm.