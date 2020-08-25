Hyderabad: Pearl City gets another major attraction

Hyderabad: As part of the beautification of Hussain Sagar, a small island is being developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HMDA).



"This Island is being built with tonnes and tonnes of dredged sediments of the lake. Outer view of the island would be like the Indian national flag colour, as it would be beautified by using some colourful plants and lights.

The main idea was to pile up sediments collected from the lake bed through dredging, develop the island and greenery on it so that people can have a nice view. The work started two years back, at present electrical works are in progress and by the last week of August, the works would be completed," according to Suresh, manager (operations), Buddha Purnima Project Authority (BPPA).

Around 15,000 plants are being planted that include plum trees for beatifications, ground covers and flowering shrubs. The total area of the island is 20,000 square feet.

The contract for the development of the island was given to Shravani Engineers and Construction Private Limited. Rs 14 lakh has been sanctioned for this project, added Suresh.