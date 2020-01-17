Hyderabad police arrest rave party organizer

The Jubilee Hills police have arrested Prasad who organized the rave party at the pub on January 13. Two persons -- Srinivas Reddy and Mohammad Moni were also taken into custody.

The pub owner Santosh Reddy and manager Bharath were absconding still, said DCP (West) AR Srinivas.

Prasad has gone absconding when the police raided the pub and rescued 22 women who were caught performing obscene dances. However, the women were released after being given counselling.

The police raided the pub on a tip-off and the women who were dancing were released later. The women said that they were brought to Hyderabad from Nellore district to perform at the event.