Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad Police Assures Support for Peaceful Milad-un-Nabi Procession on 19th September 2024

Hyderabad Police Assures Support for Peaceful Milad-un-Nabi Procession on 19th September 2024
Sri Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City met the committee members of Markazi Milad Juloos Committee

On 02-09-2024 Sri Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City met the committee members of Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, Hyderabad at TGC&CC, Banjara Hills.

The Committee members handed over a letter seeking permission to carry out the Milad Procession on 19.09.2024. CP, Hyderabad assured the committee members of full cooperation and support in conducting a peaceful Milad-un-Nabi and also the Milad procession.

During this meeting Sri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Addl. CP, L&O, Hyderabad City and Smt. Sneha Mehra, IPS, DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad City were also present.


