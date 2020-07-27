Hyderabad: Protest against colony park encroachment

Hyderabad: Accusing the GHMC of failing in protecting a park in the colony from encroachments, the residents of Rajender Reddy Nagar Colony, Serilingampally staged a protest on Sunday in the park. The residents alleged that the park has been sold illegally to vested interests by the developer.

The residents had purchased plots in the colony several years ago only after seeing the layout which showed sufficient space for parks and other facilities. Out of the 19.2-acre, the developers earmarked 227 plots for residential purposes while in 3 acres, parks and other recreational facilities were to be developed for the residents. "We got to know that the remaining open space that was earmarked for parks and lawns, etc, have been old illegally depriving the residents and their children from the lung space to breathe a fresh air," rued K Raghupathi Reddy, President Rajender Reddy Nagar Welfare Association.

Holding placards with slogans like 'We Want Justice' and 'Save RRNC Parks' the protesters, a majority of whom are employees of BHEL and other public sector companies, have demanded that the GHMC should take immediate action against the encroachers who were cheating the residents by taking away what their basic amenities, which were promised at the time of purchasing plots.

"We are fighting for the past 10 years to protect the parks from encroachments but the double standard attitude of GHMC officials has been making the case more complicated.

On one hand they issued a letter in favour of residents for constructing compound wall to protect the park, while on the other they also approved LRS to other party. This has brought both the parties at logger heads," bemoaned Ramchandra Reddy Joint Secretary RRNC.

"Following the approval of layout and purchasing of plots, the developer has sliced out 40 more plots out of the 3-acre open land which was earmarked for parks, green belt and other amenities through fake documents. Now, the situation is these land sharks are even resorting to bellicose rhetoric when questioned, said Katari Srinivas, a resident of the colony.

S Linga Reddy, general secretary, Madhav Chari, vice president, Balaji, Siddhu Linga, Chandra, Venkat, Prabhakar Reddy, Kishore were among others who took part in the protest.