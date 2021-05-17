Hyderabad: S M Foundation's gesture to a PWD

Hyderabad: Sardar Puttam Purushotham Rao,Executive Director of S M Foundation and Convener of Telangana Rashtra Munnuru Kapu Sangam said 'wealthy and rich people should and must have the generous attitude to help the poor people in the society.'

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of presenting puste mettalu, Rs 20,000 cash and a silk saree to a girl Bhargavi, daughter of a disabled person, Venkanna Goud for marriage at Keesara on behalf of S M Foundation and Munnuru Kapu Sangam, Puttam Purshotham said his organisation is striving hard to the help the poorer sections of society through various programmes.

Karre Venkanna Patel,Chairman, Keesara Munnuru Kapu Sangam presented the puste mettalu, cash and saree to the bride. He appreciated the S M Foundation for helping the poor people through its social activities.

Following information given by Chandra Reddy, Municipal Chairman regarding inability of disabled person, Deshagoni Venkanna Goud in performing marriage of his daughter, S M Foundation and Munnuru Kapu Sangam came forward and helped Goud in arranging the cash and articles for his daughter's marriage.

To help continuing their activities, Vishnu Jagathi chipped in with pusthe mettalu, cash and sarees to three poor women for their marriages at a function organised at VPJ Function Hall, Lakshammakkapally, Vontimmamidi village, near Gajwel.