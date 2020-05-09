Hyderabad: SC&ST Commission chief orders action against minor girl's rapist

Hyderabad: Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has sought a detailed report on the alleged rape case of a minor girl at Chaderghat.



The Commission Chairman Erolla Srinivas on Friday took cognizance of the news reports about a minor girl being allegedly raped by a MIM party leader named Shakeel. Chairman has asked the police officials to take immediate action against Shakeel by invoking the provisions of POCSO Act and the relevant provisions of the POA Act.

The Commission Chairman sought action taken report by the police. He also directed the revenue department to provide exgratia as per the atrocity case and asked them to support the minor girl until she gets justice. He asked the police officials to ensure such incidents never happen again. He further ensured support to the parents of the girl.