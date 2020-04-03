Hyderabad: Security shored up at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Junior doctors, who demanded concrete measures within in 24 hours after being attacked by family members of a Covid-19 patient at Gandhi Hospital, expressed satisfaction over the government response on Thursday.

Following their demand to beef up security in Gandhi Hospital as well as other teaching hospitals offering treatment for Covid-19 cases, police check-points have been set up at various points leading to the hospital, including at the main entrance, entry to building housing Corona wards, and at entry points on sixth, seventh and eighth floors where Covid-10 patients are being treated.

The Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy, and the Gandhi Hospital administration held talks with the agitated junior doctors on Thursday in the wake of the attack which drew criticism from all quarters at a time when the medical fraternity has taken up the daunting task of treating the Covid-afflicted patients.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association vice-president Dr A Lohith Reddy stated that their security concerns have been addressed. Earlier there were no police personnel on the hospital premises, except those stationed at the outpost.

Now, as many as 15 cops are put on duty for each shift to prevent any untoward incident even as suspected cases coming in big numbers for the last few days. He said that cops stationed near Corona wards were being given PPEs (personal protective equipment) and safety masks also.

The junior doctors association also requested the senior officials to ensure adequate stocks of PPEs and masks at all teaching hospitals on priority basis.